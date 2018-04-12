A'ja Wilson was selected as the first overall pick by the Las Vegas Aces in the 2018 WNBA draft on Thursday night.

Wilson is the fifth SEC player to be selected as the first pick in the draft, according to ESPN.

Wilson played for four years at South Carolina. She averaged 22.6 points and 11.8 rebounds in her senior season.

The forward holds the record for most career points (2,389) in South Carolina women's basketball history and led the Gamecocks to a 2017 national championship victory.

Wilson won the 2017-18 Naismith Player of the Year Award, as well as the SEC Player of the Year in all four career seasons.

The Aces, formerly the San Antonio Stars, took Kelsey Plum as the first pick in the 2017 WNBA draft.