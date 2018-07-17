Liz Cambage Sets WNBA Single Game Record With 53 Points

What a performance by Cambage.

By Nihal Kolur
July 17, 2018

Dallas Wings Center Liz Cambage set the WNBA record for most points in a single game when she scored 53 against the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Cambage went 17-for-22 shooting as well as 15-for-16 from the free throw line. She also added 10 rebounds and five blocked shots in her record-setting performance.

28 of those points came in the first half alone. Although she only had five points in the third, Cambage came through in the fourth quarter to beat the previous record of 51, which was set by Riquna Williams.

With 44 seconds remaining, the Australian hit a three from the top of the key to surpass the record.

Behind Cambage's incredible performance, the Wings defeated the Liberty 104-87. Dallas is now 13-9 on the season.

