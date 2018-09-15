Seattle Storm Not Expecting a White House Invitation, Would Decline Even If Extended

This is the second straight year the WNBA title winner has not been invited.

By Emily Caron
September 15, 2018

The Seattle Storm swept the Washington Mystics in the WNBA finals, securing the league title on Wednesday night with a 98-82 win.

Seattle has not received an invitation to visit the White House following its championship, but, even if they did, the team would not be making the trip to see President Trump, 17-year veteran Sue Bird told the Seattle Times on Friday.

"At this point does it even need to be discussed?” Bird said. “It’s come up. We pay attention to what happened with Minnesota and not getting invited. … We all pay attention to what’s going on.”

Sports champions have been visiting the White House for decades but this is the second consecutive year that the WNBA champion isn't going. The Minnesota Lynx did not receive an invitation last year after winning the 2017 WNBA title. The Storm have not yet been invited themselves.

“It’s a huge disappointment,” Bird said. “(It) used to be something that’s really special and something that was an honor and you look forward to.”

WNBA
Seattle Storm Cap Turnaround Season With WNBA Finals Series Sweep

The invitation doesn't hold the same meaning as it used to, the 11-time All-Star explained.

"There’s an excitement about it. You’re going to the White House. I remember first walking in to meet President Obama and it’s like—just the aura—it’s insane," Bird said. "And now it’s, that’s not what the feeling is anymore. It doesn’t feel exciting. Nobody wants to go. It’s totally changed and that’s disappointing because it used to be something that most athletes looked forward to.”

Trump has received visits from the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, World Series champion Houston Astros, Stanley Cup champions Pittsburgh Penguins and the NCAA football champions Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers. This year, he canceled a visit from the Philadelphia Eagles to commemorate their Super Bowl win after most of the players decided they’d skip it. The Golden State Warriors did not receive an invitation after their 2018 championship declining the invitation following their 2017 title. 

The South Carolina women’s basketball team and the North Carolina men’s basketball team, both of which won NCAA titles in 2017, declined White House invitations while the 2018 NCAA basketball champions, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team and the Villanova men’s basketball teams, have not been invited.

 

You May Like

More WNBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)