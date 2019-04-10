WNBA Draft 2019 Tracker: Las Vegas Aces Select Jackie Young First Overall

Notre Dame's Jackie Young and Louisville's Asia Burr were the first two picks selected at the 2019 WNBA draft.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 10, 2019

With the Women's NCAA national championship game over and Baylor coming out on top, the 2019 WNBA draft is here and began Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

For the third year in a row, the Las Vegas Aces made the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the New York Liberty at No. 2 and the Indiana Fever at No. 3. Earlier on Wednesday, the league debuted new jerseys ahead of the 2019 season that starts May 24.

You can watch the WNBA draft live on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.

Here's the full draft order that will be updated as team's pick:

First Round 

1. Las Vegas Aces – Jackie Young, G - Notre Dame
2. New York Liberty – Asia Burr, G - Louisville
3. Indiana Fever – Teaira McCowan, C - Mississippi State
4. Chicago Sky – Katie Lou Samuelson, G - UConn
5. Dallas Wings – Arike Ogunbowale, G – Notre Dame
6. Minnesota Lynx
7. Los Angeles Sparks
8. Phoenix Mercury
9. Connecticut Sun
10. Washington Mystics
11. Atlanta Dream
12. Seattle Storm

Second Round

13. Phoenix
14. New York
15. Chicago
16. Minnesota
17. Dallas
18. Minnesota 
19. Los Angeles
20. Minnesota
21. Connecticut
22. Dallas
23. Atlanta 
24. Seattle

Third Round

25. Indiana
26. New York 
27. Chicago 
28. Indiana
29. Dallas
30. Minnesota
31. Los Angeles
32. Phoenix
33. Connecticut
34. Washington
35. Atlanta
36. Seattle   

