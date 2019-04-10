With the Women's NCAA national championship game over and Baylor coming out on top, the 2019 WNBA draft is here and began Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

For the third year in a row, the Las Vegas Aces made the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the New York Liberty at No. 2 and the Indiana Fever at No. 3. Earlier on Wednesday, the league debuted new jerseys ahead of the 2019 season that starts May 24.

You can watch the WNBA draft live on ESPN2 and WatchESPN.

Here's the full draft order that will be updated as team's pick:

First Round

1. Las Vegas Aces – Jackie Young, G - Notre Dame

2. New York Liberty – Asia Burr, G - Louisville

3. Indiana Fever – Teaira McCowan, C - Mississippi State

4. Chicago Sky – Katie Lou Samuelson, G - UConn

5. Dallas Wings – Arike Ogunbowale, G – Notre Dame

6. Minnesota Lynx

7. Los Angeles Sparks

8. Phoenix Mercury

9. Connecticut Sun

10. Washington Mystics

11. Atlanta Dream

12. Seattle Storm

Second Round

13. Phoenix

14. New York

15. Chicago

16. Minnesota

17. Dallas

18. Minnesota

19. Los Angeles

20. Minnesota

21. Connecticut

22. Dallas

23. Atlanta

24. Seattle

Third Round

25. Indiana

26. New York

27. Chicago

28. Indiana

29. Dallas

30. Minnesota

31. Los Angeles

32. Phoenix

33. Connecticut

34. Washington

35. Atlanta

36. Seattle