Look: WNBA Unveils New Nike Uniforms, Jerseys for 2019 Season

The biggest change to this year's uniforms includes a focus on the team logo on the front of each jersey.

By Emily Caron
April 10, 2019

The WNBA unveiled new jerseys for the 2019 season that they will debut on court May 9 at the start of preseason play, the league announced Wednesday.

For the second season, WNBA teams will wear Nike Women’s Aeroswift uniforms. This year's uniforms, however, will only feature player numbers on the back of the jerseys with team logos as the focus of the front.

Chicago's new jerseys will showcase the team's revamped Sky logo.

Nike

The fit and editions will remain the same. Each team will also still have a special-edition gray WNBA Breast Health Awareness uniform to wear during their Breast Health Awareness home game during the month of August, Nike announced.

Nike
Nike
Nike

The 2019 WNBA regular season will begin on Friday, May 24.

