The WNBA unveiled new jerseys for the 2019 season that they will debut on court May 9 at the start of preseason play, the league announced Wednesday.

For the second season, WNBA teams will wear Nike Women’s Aeroswift uniforms. This year's uniforms, however, will only feature player numbers on the back of the jerseys with team logos as the focus of the front.

Chicago's new jerseys will showcase the team's revamped Sky logo.

Nike

The fit and editions will remain the same. Each team will also still have a special-edition gray WNBA Breast Health Awareness uniform to wear during their Breast Health Awareness home game during the month of August, Nike announced.

Nike

Nike

Nike

The 2019 WNBA regular season will begin on Friday, May 24.