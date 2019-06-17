Carrie Underwood and Erica McCall is the music duo we all didn't know we wanted, but now we need.

Underwood invited the Indiana Fever star up to the stage at her Indianapolis concert on Sunday, where McCall rapped a verse to Underwood's song, "The Champion." The song, which originally featured rapper Ludacris, is even better with McCall's addition.

Indianapolis was incredible tonight! I had an especially great time singing #TheChampion with Erica McCall of the @WNBA @IndianaFever !!! She crushed it! Special thanks to Erica and her teammates for the support! You ladies are true inspirations... https://t.co/3ceRwkxHeW pic.twitter.com/wdcF7FcVbg — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 17, 2019

Following her performance, McCall was greeted off stage by teammates.

McCall played basketball at Stanford and was drafted by the Fever in the 2017 WNBA draft. She's won four gold medals for various units of Team USA, so Underwood truly got a champion out of her guest star, and this is the updated anthem for the 2019 WNBA season we all needed.