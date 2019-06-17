Erica McCall Raps With Carrie Underwood for Best Collab We Didn't Know We Needed

Indiana Fever via Twitter

Carrie Underwood and Erica McCall is the music duo we all didn't know we wanted, but now we need. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 17, 2019

Carrie Underwood and Erica McCall is the music duo we all didn't know we wanted, but now we need. 

Underwood invited the Indiana Fever star up to the stage at her Indianapolis concert on Sunday, where McCall rapped a verse to Underwood's song, "The Champion." The song, which originally featured rapper Ludacris, is even better with McCall's addition. 

Following her performance, McCall was greeted off stage by teammates. 

McCall played basketball at Stanford and was drafted by the Fever in the 2017 WNBA draft. She's won four gold medals for various units of Team USA, so Underwood truly got a champion out of her guest star, and this is the updated anthem for the 2019 WNBA season we all needed. 

You May Like

More WNBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message