Storm and WNBA Looking Into Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Natasha Howard

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Howard's wife accused her of domestic abuse on Twitter on Saturday.

By Jenna West
July 13, 2019

The Seattle Storm and WNBA are looking into domestic abuse allegations brought against Natasha Howard by her wife.

"The organization is aware of the recent allegations against Natasha. We are in communication with the league and looking into them," the Storm released in a statement, per The Athletic's Alex Coffey.

Coffey reports that the team has not suspended Howard.

The WNBA also released a statement saying it's aware of the situation and "in the process of gathering additional information."

Howard's wife, Jacqueline, posted a video on Twitter on Saturday where she yelled at the forward and discussed being threatened by her. Jacqueline accused Howard of breaking a door, and multiple doors with broken glass are seen in the video. Howard appeared to deny the allegations in the video.

Jacqueline also posted screenshots of text messages that she says describe instances of alleged abuse from Howard. Her screenshots include texts with Howard, Howard's mother and Storm CEO and GM Alisha Valavanis.

The Storm told the Associated Press that Howard was not available for comment.

This season, Howard is averaging 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and was recently named an All-Star starter.

      Modal message