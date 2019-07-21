Las Vegas Aces' A’ja Wilson Likely Out for 'Weeks' With Injury

Las Vegas Aces All-Star A’ja Wilson will likely be out for "weeks," coach Bill Laimbeer said Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 21, 2019

Las Vegas Aces All-Star A’ja Wilson will likely be out for "weeks," coach Bill Laimbeer said Sunday, reports Las Vegas Review-Journal's Sam Gordon. 

According to Gordon, Laimbeer will consider adding another player in free agency as free agents can sign for the rest of the season starting Aug. 5.

Photos showed the 22-year-old Wilson in a walking boot and using a crutch.

Wilson left Friday's game against the Seattle Storm with a sprained left ankle after colliding with a teammate and collapsing to the floor in the third quarter of the loss.

Dearica Hamby started in place of Wilson on Sunday. She recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Wilson was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 WNBA draft. This season, she was averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 assists per game and was selected as a captain for the All-Star Game that will be played on July 27. 

