Mystics star forward Elena Delle Donna has a small disk herniation in her back, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to the official statement, Delle Donne had an MRI on Wedneday morning that revealed the diagnosis. She is currently undergoing treatment, and her status will be determined at a later time.

The reigning league MVP left just minutes into Tuesday's WNBA Finals Game 2 loss to the Sun with what the team initially called back spasms. She was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Delle Donne did not practice for long on Monday due to back issues, which have also reportedly been an issue in the past.

Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 2019, shooting 51.5% from the field. She scored 22 points in Game 1 against the Sun on Sunday.

The series is tied 1–1.