2020 WNBA Draft Tracker: Live Pick-by-Pick Updates
The WNBA will hold its draft on Friday evening, a rare sporting event taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's draft looks different than usual due to its virtual format. Coaches and general managers are conducting the draft remotely and cannot gather in teams' "war rooms" because of the virus. No players, guests or reporters will join commissioner Cathy Engelbert when she announces the picks, although drafted players will take part via video conference.
The New York Liberty have the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Dallas Wings at No. 2 and the Indiana Fever at No. 3. On Wednesday, the Liberty traded All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics in a three-team deal to receive the 12th draft pick from Washington and the ninth and 15th picks from Dallas.
You can watch the WNBA draft on ESPN or WatchESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
Here's the full draft order that will be updated as teams pick:
First Round:
1. New York Liberty
2. Dallas Wings
3. Indiana Fever
4. Atlanta Dream
5. Dallas Wings
6. Minnesota Lynx
7. Dallas Wings
8. Chicago Sky
9. New York Liberty
10. Phoenix Mercury
11. Seattle Storm
12. New York Liberty
Second Round:
13. New York Liberty
14. Indiana Fever
15. New York Liberty
16. Minnesota Lynx
17. Atlanta Dream
18. Phoenix Mercury
19. Seattle Storm
20. Los Angeles Sparks
21. Dallas Wings
22. Los Angeles Sparks
23. Connecticut Sun
24. Washington Mystics
Third Round:
25. Atlanta Dream
26. New York Liberty
27. Atlanta Dream
28. Indiana Fever
29. Phoenix Mercury
30. Chicago Sky
31. Seattle Storm
32. Chicago Sky
33. Las Vegas Aces
34. Los Angeles Sparks
35. Connecticut Sun
36. Washington Mystics