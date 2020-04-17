The WNBA will hold its draft on Friday evening, a rare sporting event taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's draft looks different than usual due to its virtual format. Coaches and general managers are conducting the draft remotely and cannot gather in teams' "war rooms" because of the virus. No players, guests or reporters will join commissioner Cathy Engelbert when she announces the picks, although drafted players will take part via video conference.

The New York Liberty have the No. 1 overall pick, followed by the Dallas Wings at No. 2 and the Indiana Fever at No. 3. On Wednesday, the Liberty traded All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics in a three-team deal to receive the 12th draft pick from Washington and the ninth and 15th picks from Dallas.

You can watch the WNBA draft on ESPN or WatchESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's the full draft order that will be updated as teams pick:

First Round:

1. New York Liberty

2. Dallas Wings

3. Indiana Fever

4. Atlanta Dream

5. Dallas Wings

6. Minnesota Lynx

7. Dallas Wings

8. Chicago Sky

9. New York Liberty

10. Phoenix Mercury

11. Seattle Storm

12. New York Liberty

Second Round:

13. New York Liberty

14. Indiana Fever

15. New York Liberty

16. Minnesota Lynx

17. Atlanta Dream

18. Phoenix Mercury

19. Seattle Storm

20. Los Angeles Sparks

21. Dallas Wings

22. Los Angeles Sparks

23. Connecticut Sun

24. Washington Mystics

Third Round:

25. Atlanta Dream

26. New York Liberty

27. Atlanta Dream

28. Indiana Fever

29. Phoenix Mercury

30. Chicago Sky

31. Seattle Storm

32. Chicago Sky

33. Las Vegas Aces

34. Los Angeles Sparks

35. Connecticut Sun

36. Washington Mystics