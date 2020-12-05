SI.com
WNBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
New York Liberty Secure No. 1 Pick in 2021 WNBA Draft

New York Liberty Secure No. 1 Pick in 2021 WNBA Draft

Author:
Updated:
Original:

New York Liberty will have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft in April 2021.

The Liberty earned the top pick for the second consecutive year after taking Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, who missed most of last season due to injury

The Dallas Wings will pick second, the Atlanta Dream will pick third and the Indiana Fever will pick fourth in next year's draft. 

Lottery odds are based on the cumulative records of the two most recent regular seasons. With a cumulative record of 12-44, the Liberty had the most chances to land the top pick (442 out of 1,000) and were guaranteed at least the third pick.

Atlanta (15-41) had 276 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick, Dallas (18-38) had 178 and Indiana (19-37) had 104. New York, Dallas, Atlanta and Indiana are the same four teams who received lottery picks in 2020. 

The draft lottery took place during halftime of the Jimmy V Women's Classic game between No. 5 Louisville and No. 20 DePaul. 

A year ago, Dallas drafted Ionescu's teammate Satou Sabally at No. 2. Indiana drafted Baylor's Lauren Cox at No. 3 and Atlanta drafted Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter at No. 4.

The selection order for the rest of the first round and the second and third rounds of the WNBA Draft will be determined by inverse order of the teams' regular season finish in 2020.

YOU MAY LIKE

mlb baseball logo
Play
MLB

MLB, Teams Sue Insurance Providers Over Billions in COVD-19 Losses

The league and all 30 teams lost billions of dollars because of COVID-19, and all of those losses should be covered by their insurance policies.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert holds New York Liberty jersey
WNBA

New York Liberty Secure No. 1 Pick in 2021 WNBA Draft

The Liberty earned the top pick for the second consecutive year.

Feb 12, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Target Center.
Play
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Says He’s Lost Seven Family Members to COVID-19

His 58-year-old mother was placed on a ventilator and put in a medically induced coma because of COVID-19. She died 19 days later.

NBA SEASON 2
Play
NBA

NBA Releases First Half of 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule

The league announced half of its 72-game regular season schedule that runs through March 4.

Screen Shot 2020-12-04 at 5.30.45 PM
Play
Gambling

Race of the Week: Cigar Mile

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday's Cigar Mile from Aqueduct, plus a BONUS race which including the latest odds and his best bets.

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Mar 17, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; TB12 Performance Store at Patriot Place near Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady's Company, TB12, Received $960K from PPP Loans

Even though the Buccaneers QB is worth an estimated $200M, his company received close to $1M in PPP loans while 52% of small businesses who applied didn't.

Dec 1, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) leads the team to the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!