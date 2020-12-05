New York Liberty Secure No. 1 Pick in 2021 WNBA Draft

New York Liberty will have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft in April 2021.

The Liberty earned the top pick for the second consecutive year after taking Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, who missed most of last season due to injury.

The Dallas Wings will pick second, the Atlanta Dream will pick third and the Indiana Fever will pick fourth in next year's draft.

Lottery odds are based on the cumulative records of the two most recent regular seasons. With a cumulative record of 12-44, the Liberty had the most chances to land the top pick (442 out of 1,000) and were guaranteed at least the third pick.

Atlanta (15-41) had 276 chances out of 1,000 to win the top pick, Dallas (18-38) had 178 and Indiana (19-37) had 104. New York, Dallas, Atlanta and Indiana are the same four teams who received lottery picks in 2020.

The draft lottery took place during halftime of the Jimmy V Women's Classic game between No. 5 Louisville and No. 20 DePaul.

A year ago, Dallas drafted Ionescu's teammate Satou Sabally at No. 2. Indiana drafted Baylor's Lauren Cox at No. 3 and Atlanta drafted Texas A&M's Chennedy Carter at No. 4.

The selection order for the rest of the first round and the second and third rounds of the WNBA Draft will be determined by inverse order of the teams' regular season finish in 2020.