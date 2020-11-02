SI.com
Sabrina Ionescu Undergoes Ankle Procedure, Eyes Return in 2021

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu underwent a "minor ankle procedure," on Monday, the team announced

Ionescu injured her ankle in her third career game on July 31, two days after a 33-point performance against the Dallas Wings. Her injury was deemed a high-ankle sprain, and she missed the remainder of New York's 2020 season. 

“With the long offseason, I am committed to returning in 2021 fully prepared to rejoin my team and jumpstart my WNBA career,” Ionescu said in a statement on Monday. “My rehab has been going very well and I look forward to getting back on the court.”

Ionescu was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft in April. She was a two-time Wooden Award winner at Oregon, and she is the only Division I player to ever record 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career. 

New York will hope to get a boost from Ionescu in her first full season in 2021. The Liberty finished 2–20 in 2020, failing to reach the playoffs for the third straight season. 

