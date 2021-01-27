Asia Durr Details COVID-19 Diagnosis, Recovery in HBO 'Real Sports' Interview

SI.com
WNBA
Asia Durr Details Her COVID-19 Diagnosis, Recovery in HBO 'Real Sports' Interview

New York Liberty guard Asia Durr detailed her diagnosis of COVID-19 on Tuesday night in an interview on HBO's Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.

Durr, 23, discussed a litany of long-term COVID-19 symptoms on the show. The former Louisville star is considered a COVID-19 long-hauler, and there is no timetable for her recovery.

“There’s days where I feel great, like I could go out and go to the store or I could clean up,” Durr told Real Sports reporter Mary Carillo. “And then there’s days where I’m like, ‘I just have to stay in the bed,’ and you just feel like you got hit by a bus.”

Durr has not been able to play basketball since June. She currently suffers from bouts of fatigue, vertigo and difficulty breathing. At the worst part of her experience with COVID-19, Durr said she consistently spat up blood and had severe lung pain. 

“I couldn’t breath. I was spitting up blood,” Durr said. “[I had] lung pain that was just so severe. It felt like somebody took a long knife and was stabbing you in your lungs each second. I woke up two o’clock in the morning vomiting, going back and forth to the bathroom."

Durr was ruled out for the 2020 season on June 7. She has lost 32 pounds since contracting COVID-19, and she has still not been cleared to play or practice. There is no timetable for Durr's return to the floor. 

“That’s what’s really hard for me,” Durr said. “Because in life whenever something was hard, I would go play. I can’t even do that now."

Durr was drafted by the Liberty with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 WNBA draft. She is the second-leading scorer in Louisville history.

