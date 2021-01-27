SI.com
WNBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Candace Parker dedicates WNBA title win to Pat Summitt
Candace Parker dedicates WNBA title win to Pat Summitt

Report: Former MVP Candace Parker to Sign With Chicago Sky

Author:
Publish date:

Former WNBA MVP Candace Parker has committed to playing for the Chicago Sky next season, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. 

News of Parker's talks with the Sky was first reported by TheNextHoops' Nick Niendorf.

Parker, who was drafted No. 1 in the 2008 WNBA draft, has spent the first 13 seasons of her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks. An unrestricted free-agent, she is set to sign with Chicago on Monday when players can officially sign with their new teams. 

According to ESPN, the Sparks did try to retain Parker, but the opportunity to play in her native Chicago and spend the latter portion of her career playing in front of friends and family was too appealing to pass up.

Parker, 34, finished third in the WNBA MVP voting last season and won her first Defensive Player of the Year award. Her resume also includes an WNBA championship, WNBA finals MVP, two regular-season MVPs and a Rookie of the Year award, all of which she accumulated in Los Angeles.

Last season, the Sparks finished the regular season as the No. 3 seed at 15–7, but were eliminated in the second-round of the 2020 playoffs. Sparks star forward Nneka Ogwumike is expected to re-sign with the team on a multi-year deal, according to Winsidr's Rachel Galligan.

Chicago finished last year 12–10 on the season and lost to the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs. 

Allie Quigley led the team in scoring, averaging 15.4 points per game, while guard Courtney Vandersloot set the all-time WNBA record for assists per game, averaging 10 assists per contest. 

The upcoming WNBA season will mark the 25th anniversary of the league. No official start date has been released.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nneka Ogwumike
Play
WNBA

Report: Nneka Ogwumike Re-Signs With Los Angeles Sparks

Ogwumike was one of the top three free agents this offseason.

chad-wheeler-seahawks
NFL

Released Seahawk Wheeler Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Arrest

The ex-Seahawks tackle who was released Wednesday said he's stepping away from football to get help in wake of a disturbing incident with his girlfriend.

Man-United-Sheffield
Play
Soccer

Loss to Last-Place Sheffield Costs Man United Chance to Reclaim First

A shocking 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford gifts Manchester City a cushion at the top.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Candace Parker
Play
WNBA

Report: Former MVP Candace Parker to Sign With Chicago Sky

Parker has spent the first 13 seasons of her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jozy Altidore in the 2019 Gold Cup final
Play
Soccer

Jozy Altidore Is Still Here

It's a younger man's U.S. men's national team, but at 31, Altidore finds himself still very much in the mix to potentially play in another World Cup.

Jan 21, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up prior to their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Shaq questions Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving fake trades | Open Floor: SI's NBA Show

Shaq lays into Mitchell, The Bucs' got issues, plus fake Kyrie trades.

mlb-hank-aaron-fund
MLB

Braves Honor Hank Aaron With $2 Million Diversity Fund

The Henry Louis Aaron Fund will work to increase minority participation among players, managers and front-office personnel.