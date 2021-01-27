Report: Nneka Ogwumike Re-Signs With Los Angeles Sparks

SI.com
WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike agreed in principal to a multi-year deal to re-sign with the Los Angeles Sparks, Rachel Galligan of Winsidr reports.

Ogwumike, who was one of the top three free agents this offseason, made her decision after taking meetings with at least two other teams, according to Galligan.

Ogwumike, 30, averaged 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.2 minutes per game last season. 

She was awarded the 2020 Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award, one of two players (Sue Bird) to earn the honor in consecutive years.

Ogwumike has served as president of the WNBA Players Association since 2016. Last season, she and other WNBA players dedicated their time and efforts to social justice.

PREWITT: Nneka Ogwumike Is a President for the People

A six-time All-Star, Ogwumike won the 2016 MVP award, and that year led the Sparks to the WNBA championship. Ogwumike also was named Rookie of the Year in 2012, the same year Los Angeles drafted her first overall.

