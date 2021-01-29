Layshia Clarendon Gained Support From Liberty, WNBA for Top Surgery

Layshia Clarendon, a New York Liberty guard and WNBPA first vice president, revealed Friday via Twitter that they’ve undergone successful top surgery.

"I’m usually not scared to share news publicly but the amount of hate, myths & ignorance actually had me debating sharing this joy," Clarendon wrote. "I had Top Surgery! I’m feeling free & euphoric in my body & want Trans people to know and see that we’ve always existed & no one can erase us!"

When Clarendon made the announcement about his surgery, the Liberty, the WNBPA and WNBA commissioner all released statements of support.

"With support from this union, Layshia has shared a personal part of their story with the world, and reminds us that what it means to be human is to be authentic, holistic and inclusive," the player's association said. "It is a story that will empower, and remind us that we will not be restrained by the many assumptions and stereotypes that seek to define us girls or women."

Several years ago, Clarendon wrote in The Players’ Tribune: “I identify as black, gay, female, non-cisgender and Christian.” Since then, the player is one of only a handful of pro athletes identifying as gender nonconforming, using these pronouns interchangeably: she/her, they/them and he/him.

"Layshia's story is one of inspiration and courage, and as a takeaway from the emotional conversation we shared recently, my hope is that the WNBA's full support will extend far beyond this league," said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "We are so proud that Layshia is part of the WNBA and we know that their voice and continued advocacy will not only support and help and honor and uplift many other non-binary and trans people, but also encourage empathy and understanding from the community across all levels of sport."