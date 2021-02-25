Chiney Ogwumike Signs Multi-Year Deal to Stay With Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks big Chiney Ogwumike announced Thursday that she is signing a multi-year deal to stay with the team.

In her own words, Ogwumike wrote that she was excited to join the team on the court again.

"I have a new workout partner and teammate in Amanda Zahui [B.], and we are full steam ahead getting ready for training camp," Ogwumike said. "I’ve never had this much time in one city to prepare for a WNBA season, and you know I‘m about to take that for what it’s worth.

"While I’m truly blessed, I hope people can understand that my jobs are not easy, and balancing it all is surely not easy. For my family and friends reading this, I appreciate all of you for being my support and helping me hold it together. And for never calling me crazy for trying to achieve all of the dreams at the same time."

"We’re excited to have Chiney Ogwumike back on the court with us,” Sparks general manager and head coach Derek Fisher said in a statement. “In 2019, Chiney brought us energy, defense, rebounding and an ability to score efficiently. Off the court, she continues to raise the bar as a role model, entrepreneur and civic leader. She’s an important part of our Sparks family and we’re looking forward to having her back.”

Ogwumike opted out of the 2020 WNBA season due to medical reasons.

While away from the court, Ogwumike started co-hosting with a daily ESPN radio show with Mike Golic Jr., becoming the first Black woman to host a national, daily sports-talk radio show, in addition to continuing to make regular appearances on various ESPN platforms.

She has also served as a national voice in the fight for equality and social justice, by taking part in the LeBron James-led #MoreThanAVote campaign to combat voter suppression.

The Sparks traded for Ogwumike, the former No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft of the Connecticut Sun, prior to the 2019 season. That season, Ogwumike, a two-time All-Star, averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game.

Her sister, Nneka, also re-signed with the Sparks this offseason.