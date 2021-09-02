Aces Center Liz Cambage Tests Positive for COVID-19

Las Vegas Aces center Liz Cambage has been placed in the WNBA's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday in a statement. Cambage, who is fully vaccinated, is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain isolated until she is cleared to return to play.

Cambage, 30, is a four-time All-Star who's been with the Aces since 2019. She led the league in scoring in 2018, and in 24 games this season is averaging 14.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots per game on 54.5% shooting from the field.

Cambage sat out the 2020 season due to the risk of COVID-19. At the time, her agent told reporters that a pre-existing health condition put her at "high-risk for severe illness" if she were to contract the virus.

SI Recommends

The Aces currently hold the league's second-best record at 19-7, just 1.5 games behind the Sun.

More WNBA Coverage: