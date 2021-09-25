Storm forward Breanna Stewart will not take the floor when Seattle faces the Mercury in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs on Sunday, the team announced.

Stewart missed the Storm's final two regular season games—against Los Angeles and Phoenix—after injuring her foot in a 105–71 victory against the Mystics on Sept. 7.

Seattle went 1–1 in those final two games, including a 94–85 win against Phoenix on Sept. 17. After the Mercury won a thriller over New York in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, the Storm face Phoenix again for the second time in nine days.

Over the last three seasons, Seattle are 37–11 when the 2018 WNBA MVP plays. Stewart averaged 20.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season, both marks third-best in the league.

With Stewart out of Sunday's game, it could be a huge blow to the Storm's chances of repeating as WNBA champs. Last year, Stewart—the 2020 WNBA Finals MVP—averaged 25.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs to lead Seattle to its fourth championship.

