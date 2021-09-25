September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Storm Star Breanna Stewart Ruled Out for Elimination Game Vs. Mercury

Author:

Storm forward Breanna Stewart will not take the floor when Seattle faces the Mercury in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs on Sunday, the team announced.

Stewart missed the Storm's final two regular season gamesagainst Los Angeles and Phoenixafter injuring her foot in a 105–71 victory against the Mystics on Sept. 7. 

Seattle went 1–1 in those final two games, including a 94–85 win against Phoenix on Sept. 17. After the Mercury won a thriller over New York in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, the Storm face Phoenix again for the second time in nine days.

SI Recommends

Over the last three seasons, Seattle are 37–11 when the 2018 WNBA MVP plays. Stewart averaged 20.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season, both marks third-best in the league.

With Stewart out of Sunday's game, it could be a huge blow to the Storm's chances of repeating as WNBA champs. Last year, Stewartthe 2020 WNBA Finals MVPaveraged 25.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs to lead Seattle to its fourth championship.

More WNBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart
WNBA

Breanna Stewart Ruled Out for Sunday's Elimination Game

The Storm will be without their star forward as they face the Mercury in the second round of the WNBA playoffs.

Jun 10, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots the ball before the game against the LA Clippers during game two in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Arena.
NBA

Jordan Clarkson Shares He Goes to 'A Lot' of Jazz Games

The Utah guard went unrecognized by a local news reporter, who was interviewing people about their thoughts on the new COVID-19 guidelines at the arena.

Jack Coan
College Football

Notre Dame's Jack Coan Exits With Injury

The QB was forced to leave against Wisconsin, leaving the game in the hands of Drew Pyne.

Daniel Maldini scores against Spezia.
Soccer

Third Generation of Maldini Family Scores in Serie A for AC Milan

With his goal against Spezia on Saturday, Daniel Maldini followed in his father's and grandfather's footsteps by scoring for AC Milan in Serie A.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons
NBA

Report: 76ers' Simmons Stands Firm on Desire to be Traded

Simmons's teammates tried to meet with him in Los Angeles, but he asked them not to come as he is set on leaving Philadelphia.

Fulham celebrates with 13-year-old fan Rhys Porter.
Soccer

Fulham Celebrates Goal With Fan Who Has Cerebral Palsy

The Championship side's players left the field to celebrate a 50th-minute equalizer with Rhys Porter, a fan with cerebral palsy who recently connected with the club.

Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-17 at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

NFL Week 3 Best Bets, Picks and Odds: All Eyes on Raiders and Chargers

There are 14 NFL games on the schedule for Sunday. Our betting analysts cut through the clutter and highlight which matchups to wager on.

D.K. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, Fantasy Football
Play
Betting

NFL Player Props Week 3: Five Targeted Best Bets

Wager confidently with Week 3 betting analysis on these over/under bets