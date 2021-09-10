Stewart to Miss Rest of Regular Season As Playoffs Loom

September 10, 2021
WNBA
Publish date:

Breanna Stewart to Miss Remainder of WNBA Regular Season With Foot Injury

Author:

Storm star forward Breanna Stewart will miss Seattle's final two games of the season after injuring her left foot in a 105-71 victory against the Mystics on Tuesday, the team announced.

Stewart, the 2018 WNBA MVP, limped off the court in pain midway through the third quarter Tuesday's game as the Storm held a commanding 22-point lead. She was evaluated but returned to complete the team's 34-point win over Washington. She finished the game with nine points and two rebounds.

She will be re-evaluated before the playoffs begin next week. 

Over the last three seasons, the Storm are 37–11 when Stewart plays and 19–19 when she doesn't (0–2 this season), according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Currently, Stewart—who is in the running for another MVP award—is averaging 20.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, both marks third-best in the league. 

Any extended time missed by Stewart would present a massive blow to the Storm's hopes of a deep postseason run. Last year's WNBA Finals MVP averaged 25.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs to lead Seattle to its fourth championship.

