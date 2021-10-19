The Sky won their first WNBA Championship on Sunday against the Mercury in four games after an 80–74 win. After the heartbreaking loss, Mercury star Diana Taurasi reportedly slammed a door in the visiting locker room so many times it cracked, per The Next's Alex Simon.

It was not a total loss for the door, though. After the violent encounter, it was brought out as a guest of honor during the Sky's Tuesday championship parade in one of the most savage troll posts of the year.

It was confirmed to be the same door by Bally Sports's Maggie Hendricks, who was in attendance. After the Finals loss, Mercury players refused to speak to reporters after the loss but Taurasi spoke to media on Monday and didn't directly confirm or deny the report of her breaking the door.

"There were a lot of doors in there," Taurasi said.

Taurasi had frustrating series against the Sky. She picked up an early technical foul in the first quarter after clapping in an official's face when she didn't get a foul call. That same official, Tiara Cruse, was the one Taurasi pushed in Game 2 in order to get her off of teammate Sophie Cunningham. She was later fined $2,500 for “inappropriate contact with an official,” per the league.

Taurasi finished Game 4 shooting just 25% from the field for 16 points and four fouls.

