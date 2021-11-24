Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
WNBA Suspends Former Dream Players After Roles in Fight Outside Atlanta Club

Author:

The WNBA announced Tuesday that former Dream players Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford will be suspended without pay for their roles in a fight that took place outside of an Atlanta-based club in May.

Williams' suspension will be for two games while Bradford will miss one game. Both players will fulfill their suspensions in the first regular season game that they are eligible to play following the signing of a new standard player contract in the 2022 season.

Following her suspension from the league, Williams tweeted that she "sincerely regrets" her part in the altercation and that she learned a valuable "lesson" from it.

"To all my ppl, I wanted you all to hear it from me personally," Williams tweeted. "I’ll be missing the 1st 2 games of the upcoming WNBA Season due to the altercation that transpired months ago. It was a terribly unfortunate incident, I know that and I sincerely regret my part in it."

"I want to thank everyone who reached out and poured love into me. Man… I needed it! Definitely was a learning life lesson! As I said before, I have a-lot more growing to do, and I’m committed to doing just that! I love y’all fr fr and we only UP from here! 

Atlanta made its decision to not bring back Williams and Bradford in October. Both players will be unrestricted free agents, according to WNBA players' agent, Marcus Crenshaw.

Footage of the fight showed both Williams and Bradford—along with others—throwing several punches near a food truck outside the club. Williams also initially made a nearly 40-minute long YouTube video—which has been deleted—with her girlfriend discussing the incident.

Following the deleted video, Williams made an initial apology for her actions.

"I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way," Williams said. "I'm learning everyday so I ask for grace as I'm growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward."

On Tuesday, Bradford also tweeted that she takes full responsibility for her behavior.

"I take full accountability for my actions, every day I am striving to be a better me to my myself, family, friends and fans. I would like to thank the WNBA for believing in me," she said."

Last season, Williams led the Dream in points per game (16.5), rebounds (6.8) and assists (4.0). Bradford averaged 8.8 points and nearly four rebounds in a season that was cut short for her due to a foot injury. 

