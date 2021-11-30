Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off of leading the Sky to its first WNBA championship, forward Candace Parker did not shy away from speaking on why she believes she wasn't selected for Team USA in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The two-time WNBA champion told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks in a live interview on Tuesday that she felt legendary coach Geno Auriemma did not want her on the team.

"To have a situation where I went to a camp, had a triple double at the camp, was first or second in scoring, it wasn't on the court," Parker said. "So, if it is me as an individual, as a person, I'm spending time away from my daughter to come and do these camps that I am not being judged off of how I am playing.

"I don't think I personally fit, I don't think Geno Auriemma wanted me on the team. I think it is one of those things where it's like cool, like just tell me and then don't beat around the bush."

Parker, 35, played in the USA Women's U18 team the won a gold medal in 2004, averaging 16.6 points per game. She was a member on Team USA in '08 where she won her first gold medal as the team defeated Australia 92-65.

The six-time WNBA All-Star also participated in the USA Basketball Women's National team training camp in '09, played in the '10 FIBA World Championship as well as the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Throughout the '12 Olympics, Parker led the team in rebounds and blocks and helped Team USA win another gold medal.

Despite her performance and participation in the national team training during the summer of 2016, she was not selected to the squad for the Rio Games. She then declined an invite to training camp over the next several years to attend after the snub.

