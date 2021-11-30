Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Candace Parker on 2016 Olympics Snub: 'I Don't Think Geno Wanted Me on the Team'

Author:
Candace Parker

Fresh off of leading the Sky to its first WNBA championship, forward Candace Parker did not shy away from speaking on why she believes she wasn't selected for Team USA in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

The two-time WNBA champion told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks in a live interview on Tuesday that she felt legendary coach Geno Auriemma did not want her on the team.

"To have a situation where I went to a camp, had a triple double at the camp, was first or second in scoring, it wasn't on the court," Parker said. "So, if it is me as an individual, as a person, I'm spending time away from my daughter to come and do these camps that I am not being judged off of how I am playing.

"I don't think I personally fit, I don't think Geno Auriemma wanted me on the team. I think it is one of those things where it's like cool, like just tell me and then don't beat around the bush."

SI Recommends

Parker, 35, played in the USA Women's U18 team the won a gold medal in 2004, averaging 16.6 points per game. She was a member on Team USA in '08 where she won her first gold medal as the team defeated Australia 92-65. 

The six-time WNBA All-Star also participated in the USA Basketball Women's National team training camp in '09, played in the '10 FIBA World Championship as well as the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Throughout the '12 Olympics, Parker led the team in rebounds and blocks and helped Team USA win another gold medal. 

Despite her performance and participation in the national team training during the summer of 2016, she was not selected to the squad for the Rio Games. She then declined an invite to training camp over the next several years to attend after the snub. 

More WNBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm (4) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium.
NFL

Report: Giants Sign QB Jake Fromm Off Bills Practice Squad

The 23-year-old went from being Georgia's star to the Bills' quarantine quarterback.

Enes Kanter Freedom's shoes.
NBA

Enes Kanter Freedom Wants to 'Educate' LeBron on China

The Celtics big man has been critical of China over their treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the country's Xinjiang province.

brady quinn
College Football

Brady Quinn Says Kelly Left Notre Dame in a 'Classless Way'

The former Irish quarterback weighed in on Brian Kelly's stunning departure: "At the end of the day, you don't leave the way he did."

UCF's Otis Anderson runs from a Houston defender.
College Football

Former UCF RB Otis Anderson Killed in Shooting

He was an all-conference player for the Knights and was released by the Los Angeles Rams in September.

England beat Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier
Soccer

The Numbers Behind England Women’s 20-0 Win Over Latvia

The Lionesses were relentless in a Womens World Cup qualifying thrashing for the record books.

Josh Heupel coaching Tennessee.
College Football

Heupel Asked About OU Job, Says He's Happy in Tennessee

Heupel led the Volunteers to a 7–5 record in his first year with the program.

luke-fickell
College Football

Cincinnati's Luke Fickell Asked to Address Notre Dame Opening

The Bearcats coach has been linked to the Notre Dame job after Brian Kelly left for LSU.

Aaron Rodgers smiles during game.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Gives Update on Fractured Toe

Rodgers has been playing with a fractured toe, and continues to weigh surgery as an option.