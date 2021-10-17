October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chicago Sky Use Fourth-Quarter Comeback, Capture Franchise's First WNBA Title

Author:

With under 10 minutes remaining and facing a double-digit deficit, the Chicago Sky inched dangerously close to making a trip to Phoenix for a do-or-die Game 5. Instead, their veteran sharpshooter Allie Quigley stepped in to save the day.

Quigley scored 11 of her team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to spearhead a fierce Chicago comeback, as the Sky overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to win Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, 80-74, to secure the franchise's first-ever championship.

Quigley was 9-for-14 from the field and 5-for-10 from deep, raising her scoring average for the series to 18.0 points per game to lead the team. Kahleah Copper finished with 10 points on 5-for-13 shooting. She averaged 17.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game to take home Finals MVP honors.

SI Recommends

Phoenix's Brittney Griner led all scorers with 28 points on 12-for-19 shooting with seven rebounds and two blocks. She averaged 23.3 points per game for the series. Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith each finished the game with 16 points.

Chicago finally evened the score at 72-72 with just under two minutes to play on a deep three-pointer by Candace Parker. The Sky jumped ahead on a layup by Stefanie Dolson one possession later, then led by four on another Dolson layup with under a minute to play to cap an 11-0 run. Courtney Vandersloot sealed the win with a layup and two free throws in the final 30 seconds of the game to keep the Mercury at arm's length.

Chicago was making its second-ever Finals appearance after getting swept by Phoenix in 2014. The Sky are the 10th difference franchise to win a WNBA championship.

More WNBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

chicago sky
WNBA

Chicago Sky Capture Franchise's First WNBA Championship

The Sky used a big fourth quarter comeback to knock off the Mercury in Game 4 and secure the 2021 title.

Aaron Rodgers evades Bears rushers.
NFL

'I Still Own You': Aaron Rodgers Taunts Bears Fans After TD

After Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rushed for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, he let Bears fans know what was on his mind.

1-forde-yard-dash-ole-miss
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Has The SEC Taken Things Too Far?

From Tennessee fans showering the field with debris to Ed Orgeron's ousting, The Dash grapples with the league's unjustifiable debacles that arise from the need to win.

LSU's Ed Orgeron during the Kentucky game.
College Football

Source: Ed Orgeron Won’t Return to LSU in 2022

Ed Orgeron’s time at LSU will come to an end after the 2021 season, according to SI’s Ross Dellenger.

Oct 16, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Corey Knebel (46) walks to the dugout against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game one of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park.
MLB

Do the Dodgers Have a Pitching Problem?

mikal-bridges-suns
NBA

Report: Suns Sign Mikal Bridges to $90 Million Extension

The Suns made a significant commitment to their young core on Sunday as they signed Mikal Bridges to a $90 million deal.

LSU football helmet sit on a bench
College Football

Where Will LSU Turn Now? Expect a Sweeping Search

There are two names to know who could play major roles in determining the Tigers' next football coach.

Georgia players celebrate a touchdown vs. Kentucky
College Football

Georgia Tightens Grip on No. 1, Bama Back in Top Four in AP Top 25

Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 and Alabama leapt back into the top four after a total of seven ranked teams lost in Week 7, including then-No. 2 Iowa.