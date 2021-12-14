Sky star Candace Parker took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her partner Anya Petrakova are expecting a baby.

Parker shared the news in a series of photos, revealing not only that her partner, Petrakova, is pregnant, but that they are also married.

"Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn't been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together," Parker wrote.

"Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I'm wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have.

"We've always dreamed of growing our family….it's surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn't be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows "Song Cry" already by heart😜 !) I can't wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!"

Parker is already a mom to her 12-year-old daughter Lailaa.

The 35-year-old Parker signed with the Sky last offseason, embarking on a WNBA homecoming.

The Chicagoland native helped lead her team to their first WNBA title in franchise history, defeating the Mercury in the 2021 Finals in four games.

