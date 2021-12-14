Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Daily Cover: Kiss The Sky
Daily Cover: Kiss The Sky
Publish date:

Sky Star Candace Parker Announces Marriage, Upcoming Birth of Second Child

Author:

Sky star Candace Parker took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her partner Anya Petrakova are expecting a baby.

Parker shared the news in a series of photos, revealing not only that her partner, Petrakova, is pregnant, but that they are also married. 

"Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn't been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together," Parker wrote.

"Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I'm wrong 🙄. I LOVE YOU🐞 I appreciate you, I value you and what we have. 

"We've always dreamed of growing our family….it's surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister! You couldn't be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows "Song Cry" already by heart😜 !) I can't wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!"

SI Recommends

Parker is already a mom to her 12-year-old daughter Lailaa.

The 35-year-old Parker signed with the Sky last offseason, embarking on a WNBA homecoming. 

The Chicagoland native helped lead her team to their first WNBA title in franchise history, defeating the Mercury in the 2021 Finals in four games. 

More WNBA Coverage:

Where Will the Mercury Go Without Sandy Brondello?
Liberty Part Ways With Coach Walt Hopkins After Two Seasons
Report: Cheryl Reeve to Be Next U.S. Women's National Basketball Team Coach

YOU MAY LIKE

michael-penix-jr-indiana
College Football

Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. Transfers to Washington

Michael Penix Jr. is heading from the Big Ten to the Pac-12.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Christian McCaffrey Tests Positive for COVID-19

McCaffrey was already slated to miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. the Cardinals.
NFL

Report: Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19

He finished Monday night's win over the Cardinals with six catches 77 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Jefferson plays vs. the Steelers.
Extra Mustard

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr.'s Latest Performance

He made it clear Monday night what he thought of Beckham's release from the Browns.

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna
Soccer

Gio Reyna Drawn Against His Namesake in Europa League

The U.S. men's national team star was named for Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, a former teammate of his father's.

Paige Bueckers is helped off the floor.
College Basketball

Paige Bueckers Undergoes Surgery for Left Knee Injury

She is expected to miss eight weeks in recovery from the surgery.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter during a game against the Mets during Spring Training.
MLB

Report: Showalter Among Finalists for Mets Manager Job

The Mets could look to add a veteran manager as they eye the NL East crown in 2022.

A Browns helmet.
NFL

Browns Place Eight Players on COVID-19 List

All eight Cleveland players reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.