December 19, 2021
WNBA
Daily Cover: Kiss The Sky
Mystics Secure No. 1 Pick in 2022 WNBA Draft After Winning Lottery

The Mystics secured the No. 1 pick in the 2022 WNBA draft after winning Sunday's draft lottery.

Washington entered the drawing with the third-best odds, having just a 17.8% chance at taking home the top selection. But they leapfrogged both the Fever and Dream, who had the best two odds entering Sunday.

The Fever, who had a 44.2% chance of getting the No. 1 pick, have never had the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft in their franchise history. 

Indiana will hold the No. 2 pick in this spring's draft, followed by the Dream and Wings.

While there is no clear-cut No. 1 prospect, Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith and Kentucky wing Rhyne Howard are largely regarded as the top two prospects in the class of 2022.

The rest of the first round, as well as the second and third rounds, are determined by the inverse order of teams' regular season records from 2021.

Here's a look at the full first-round order:

  1. Mystics
  2. Fever
  3. Dream
  4. Wings
  5. New York
  6. Dallas
  7. Chicago
  8. Minnesota, from Phoenix, via New York and Seattle
  9. Seattle
  10. Indiana, from Minnesota
  11. Las Vegas
  12. Connecticut

