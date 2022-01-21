Skip to main content
Report: Seattle Storm Star, Free Agent Breanna Stewart Met With Liberty

Free agent Breanna Stewart reportedly met with the Liberty this week, including with team owners Joe and Clara Tsai, the full front office staff, business leads and head coach Sandy Brondello, according to Yahoo Sports‘ Chris Haynes

The veteran forward, who is one of the biggest names in this offseason's free agency class, has spent her five-year WNBA career with the Storm, winning two league titles and being selected as an All-Star three times during her tenure. Stewart averages 20.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in the span of 149 games. 

New York is coming off of a 12–20 season, and although it snagged its first postseason bid since 2017, the franchise fell short in the first round. 

The Liberty has a young core with 2020 No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere. Additionally, Natasha Howard, one of Stewart's former Storm teammates, arrived on the squad via a trade last season. 

Seattle, meanwhile, reportedly exercised the league's core designation on Jewell Loyd, and Sue Bird is expected to return back to the franchise for another season. 

