Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Sun Finalizing Multi-Year Deal With 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones

The Sun are finalizing a multi-year deal with reigning league MVP Jonquel Jones, according to Just Women's Sports' Rachel Galligan. 

Jones, 28, took home the league's MVP award this past season after receiving 48 of the 49 first-place votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

She finished last year leading the WNBA in both win shares per 40 minutes and overall win shares. Jones played 100 fewer minutes than Phoenix’s Brittney Griner, who was No. 2 in win shares. Jones also finished No. 4 in scoring (averaging 19.4 points per game) and led the league in rebounding (with 11.2 rebounds per game). The Sun also had the league's best defense by a significant margin, with Jones serving as a defensive anchor. 

SI Recommends

“She’s the ultimate chess piece; every game there’s a different advantage,” Sun coach Curt Miller told Sports Illustrated last season. “The next step is for her to take us to the mountaintop.” 

The Sun entered last year's playoffs as the WNBA's No. 1 seed, but lost to the eventual champion Sky in four games. 

In addition to bringing back Jones, WNBA All-Star guard Courtney Williams is expected to finalize a deal to return to the Sun, per Girls Talk Sports TV's Khristina Williams. Guard Natisha Hiedeman is also returning to the team after accepting Connecticut's qualifying offer. 

More WNBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

The NCAA Logo.
College

Diversity Facilitator Withdraws From NCAA Program in Wake of Association’s Trans Eligibility Change

Kenyon College’s Dorian Rhea Debussy stepped down from their volunteer post at Division III’s LGBTQ One program.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons at midcourt.
NBA

Report: Morey Has One Major Target in Ben Simmons Trade

Simmons has not played for Philadelphia this season, but has been the subject of significant trade speculation for almost a year.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
Play
Extra Mustard

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Nail Most Important Moment of Bills-Chiefs Playoff Game

They were all over terrible strategy that cost Buffalo dearly.

gabriel_davis_012321
Play
Fantasy

Dynasty Impact: Sell Fast, Sell High After Huge Game From Gabriel Davis

Dynasty managers should heed the TLC lyric, 'Don't go chasing waterfalls.'

Zac Taylor coaching on the sidelines.
Extra Mustard

Bengals' Zac Taylor Surprises Fans at Cincy Bar After Titans Win

He is continuing to create a tradition for the franchise and the city.

Comoros reached the Africa Cup of Nations last 16
Soccer

Comoros Forced to Use Field Player as GK in AFCON Last 16

It will be the first time an outfield player will start as a goalkeeper at a major international tournament.

Jaguars Helmet
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Order: Updated Order After Divisional Playoff Round

For the second consecutive year, the Jaguars finished with the NFL's worst record.

Josh Allen walks off the field vs. the Chiefs.
NFL

Bills' Josh Allen Won't Complain About Overtime Rules

Despite never touching the ball in overtime, he didn't voice any frustration with the rules.