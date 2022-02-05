Skip to main content
L.A. Sparks to Acquire Chennedy Carter in Blockbuster Trade with Atlanta Dream

In a blockbuster trade on Saturday, the Sparks acquired former No. 3 overall pick Chennedy Carter and the rights to Chinese center Li Yueru from the Dream in exchange for veteran guard Erica Wheeler, the No. 15 pick in the 2022 draft, as well as a 2023 first-round pick.

Carter’s departure from Atlanta does not come as much of a surprise, as friction between incoming third-year player and the organization made the relationship between the two parties untenable. 

Carter only played in 11 games during the 2021 season after being suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

With this trade, Carter now gets a fresh start in Los Angeles alongside star Katie Lou Samuelson. By moving Wheeler, the Sparks have also opened up cap space for more significant pieces to reshape the roster. Los Angeles now has roster control of Yuero, a 2019 pick who has yet to play in the WNBA. She has been playing basketball in China for the Guangdong Dolphins.

As for the Dream, Wheeler provides a veteran presence in the backcourt who can play right away alongside 2021 draft pick Aari McDonald. The additional draft capital acquired by the Dream will also allow the franchise to acquire young talent later this spring.

