Report: All-Star Center Liz Cambage Commits to Joining Sparks

Four-time All-Star center Liz Cambage has verbally committed to joining the Sparks, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

It is unclear, as of Sunday morning, how long a potential contract would be for, and if Los Angeles would acquire Cambage via free agency or via a sign-and-trade with Cambage's old team, the Aces. 

Cambage, 30, averaged 14.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks last season. For her career, she has made two All-WNBA team appearances, All-Star appearances in four of her five WNBA seasons and led the league in scoring once, in 2018, She also took home a bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics while playing for Australia. 

The Sparks finished last season with a 12–20 record, but have been active in free agency and via trade in recent days.

On Saturday, they reportedly agreed to a contract with free agent guard, and former UCLA star, Jordin Canada. They also acquired guard Chennedy Carter, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, in a trade with the Dream. They had previously acquired Katie Lou Samuelson, who was the No. 4 pick in the 2019 WNBA draft, in a trade with the Storm. 

