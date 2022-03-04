Skip to main content
How Airplanes Became the WNBA’s Biggest Scandal
How Airplanes Became the WNBA's Biggest Scandal

WNBPA Releases Statement in Fight For Transgender Youth in Sports

As states across the country have passed laws limiting transgender youth from participating in school sports, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association released a statement on Friday to stand with trans athletes in their fight to take part in sports.

The WNBPA “opposes attempts to marginalize, limit or deny human rights,” and will “fight for trans youth across the country,” the statement reads.

“Banning trans kids from sports ostracizes them from a fundamental part of growing up and a lifeline to feel welcome and a part of their community... We cannot let up pressure to force change and stop this inhumane treatment of young people. Supporting policies that seek to control women, trans youth and their families is antithetical to supporting human rights.”

Currently, 11 states across the country have passed laws limiting transgender youth from participating in sports, with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) signing new legislation for her state on Thursday. In addition, one of the most public recent controversies surrounding transgender athletes involves University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

After three seasons of competing against men at Penn, the 22-year-old has dominated her competition in her first year swimming for Penn's women's team. But as Thomas has continued to excel, she has been at the center of discussion as to whether she should be able to compete with women. 

It is for athletes like Thomas that the WNBPA is pushing to advocate for equal opportunities for trans youth athletes. 

