Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
WNBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

WNBA, Team USA, Phoenix Mercury All Issue Statements After Brittney Griner’s Reported Arrest in Russia

The WNBA, Team USA and the Phoenix Mercury have all released statements on Saturday amid reports that American basketball star Brittney Griner has been arrested in Russia. 

Griner is reportedly being detained in Russia after the Russian Federal Customs Service found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow, according to The New York Times. Although the Customs Service did not originally reveal the detainee’s identity, Russian news agency TASS, citing a law enforcement source, later identified the individual as Griner.

According to the Customs Service statement, a criminal case involving the American basketball player “has been opened into the large-scale transportation of drugs,” which can carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years in Russia. The basketball player was allegedly taken into custody in February and the investigation is still ongoing, officials told the NYT.

The Mercury released a statement Saturday regarding the situation reportedly involving Griner.

SI Recommends

“We are aware and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia,” the statement said. “We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the WNBA and NBA. We love and support Britney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

USA Basketball echoed a similar sentiment in a statement, saying “Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns.”

The WNBA added that Griner “has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States.” The players’ association released a separate statement on the situation.

Griner, 31, is a seven-time WNBA All-Star for the Phoenix Mercury and won gold medals with the U.S. national team in 2016 and 2021. She has also played in the Russian Premier League for UMMC Ekaterinburg since 2014.

More Sports Illustrated Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dylan Talley
College Basketball

Former Nebraska Basketball Star Dylan Talley Dies at 32

Talley played professionally in Europe after two seasons with Nebraska.

By Daniel Chavkin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
NFL

Conflicting Reports Emerge on Aaron Rodgers’s Future

The Packers are waiting to discuss trade offers until their quarterback decides if he wants a trade or not.

By Madison Williams
United States center Brittney Griner reacts to a call from an official.
WNBA

Russia Says It Has WNBA Star in Custody

The player, identified as Mercury standout Brittney Griner, has reportedly been detained since February.

By Zach Koons
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones
NFL

Jerry Jones Won’t Speak to Media at NFL Combine

The Cowboys owner is dealing with a minor medical issue.

By Madison Williams
Andy Reid Patrick Mahomes
NFL

Andy Reid Recalls How Chiefs Became Sold on Patrick Mahomes

Reid credits GM Brett Veach with discovering Mahomes well before the QB was ready to enter the NFL.

By Daniel Chavkin
Mikaela Shiffrin smiles after finishing a Super-G run at a World Cup event in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
Olympics

Shiffrin ‘Just Enjoyed Skiing’ In First Race Since Difficult Olympics

The 27-year-old finished on the podium in her first event since the Beijing Games.

By Associated Press
F1 Barcelona Pre Season Tests Tag 2 Nikita Mazepin (RUS) Haas F1 Team; F1 Barcelona Pre Season Tests am 23.02.2022
Racing

Haas F1 Drops Uralkali as Title Sponsor

The sponsorship from the company, owned by Vladimir Putin associate Dmitry Mazepin, has come under scrutiny since Russia’ invasion of Ukraine.

By Madeline Coleman
ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2021, 11/12/2021 Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island 11th December 2021 Nikita Mazepin (RUS), Haas VF-21
Racing

Mazepin Released From Haas F1 Amid Russia-Ukraine War

The driver’s future was in question as Motorsport UK banned Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom.

By Madeline Coleman