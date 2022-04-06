Skip to main content
NCAA Women's Basketball Update: Huge Ratings for National Championship and Paige Bueckers Hits 1 Million Instagram Followers
Report: Atlanta Dream Trading for No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft

The Atlanta Dream and not Washington Mystics are now on the clock for next week’s WNBA draft, according to a report by Brandon Sudge of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Per Sudge, the Dream are trading the No. 3 and No. 14 pick in Monday’s draft to the Mystics for the No. 1 pick. The deal also includes a first-round pick-swap in the first round of the 2023 draft.

The 2023 pick was acquired in February’s deal with the Sparks. Atlanta sent L.A. Chennedy Carter and the rights to China’s Li Yueru for Erica Wheeler, the No. 15 pick this year and the ’23 first-round pick. 

The draft is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, April 11. ESPN will broadcast the event, which will take place in person for the first time since the start of COVID-19.

Kentucky forward Rhyne Howard, Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, Michigan forward Naz Hillmon, Ole Miss forward Shakira Austin and Oregon forward Nyara Sabally are in the mix to be Atlanta’s No. 1 pick, Sudge reports.

Atlanta Dream
Washington Mystics
