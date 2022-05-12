Veteran wing Angel McCoughtry is headed for free agency after agreeing to a buyout with the Lynx, the team announced Thursday.

McCoughtry, 35, appeared in Minnesota’s last two games after missing the season opener on May 6; she recorded a combined 12 points and six rebounds in 20 total minutes of play. The five-time All-Star signed with the club in February after spending the last two years with the Aces.

“Minnesota is a great organization and a class act,” McCoughtry said in a statement. “Thank you to [head coach] Cheryl Reeve, the coaching staff and my teammates for the opportunity to come to Minnesota. Although the organization has been very patient with my injury and helping me heal my body, sometimes it’s about what fits best for both parties. I believe in myself and I know I will be all the way back to perform at the highest level. To my fans, thanks for your support during this time. It’s because of your support that I’ll be back and ready to give the game all I got.”

As McCoughtry eluded to in her remarks, the last four years have been particularly difficult for the former No. 1 draft pick due to injury. McCoughtry, who earned six All-WNBA selections in her 11 years with the Dream, missed all of the 2019 and 2021 seasons after suffering significant injuries in both of her knees.

Despite having the latter part of her career compromised by health, McCoughtry managed to turn in the most efficient season of her career in 2020. She finished the year averaging 14.4 points on career-best 51.8/47.1/88.2 shooting splits while helping Las Vegas advance to its first (and her fourth) WNBA Finals appearance.

