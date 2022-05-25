Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Cloud Represents Team as Mystics Do Not Meet With Media in Wake of Texas Shooting

Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence. If you or someone you know is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

The Mystics did not meet with the media following their 60–40 win over the Dream on Tuesday in the wake of a shooting at a Texas elementary school that left at least 21 dead, including 19 children and two adults, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Veteran guard Natasha Cloud was the sole player on the team to meet with reporters and used her brief time at the podium to call for change to the country’s gun laws.

“Today we are going to do a media blackout. I think you are all aware of what is happening and what happened in Texas and what happened in Buffalo not even a week and a half ago. We have an issue in this country. Not only with white supremacy; we also have a gun violence issue,” an emotional Cloud said. “This is us using our platform. This game doesn’t matter. … The lives that were lost today from senseless gun violence in Texas at an elementary school [matter]. We’re talking about kids not being safe to go to school and our government is still not implementing sensible gun laws. 

“This isn’t about taking people’s rights away from bearing arms. This is about putting sensible gun laws in so this doesn’t happen again. We can not continue to make the same mistakes. We can not continue to allow these things to happen in our country. And nothing is being done about it.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I’m calling on everyone, write to your local representatives and your federal representatives and tell them you are tired. Tell them that we are tired of lives being lost in this country to senseless s---. It is time to implement gun laws and stop caring about profit and money over people and lives.”

Cloud ended her impassioned a speech with a heartfelt message for the community in Uvalde, Texas.

“To the families in Texas, the Mystics are sending our love and prayers,” she said. “We prayed for y’all today and will continue to pray for you and fight for you and fight for everyone in this country.”

Cloud was one of many figures in the sports world to speak out after the shooting. Local teams in Texas, including the Wings, Mavericks, Cowboys and Texans, also issued statements expressing condolences to the victims, families and the community.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School marks the 27th school shooting in the United States in 2022 and the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012. 

The suspected gunman was an 18-year-old man who abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. The suspect is dead and acted alone, police later said in a press conference.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Indianapolis Colts 2022 Fantasy Outlook

The addition of Matt Ryan pushes the Colts to the forefront as AFC South contenders.

By Shawn Childs
New Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan takes questions during a press conference on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Matt Ryan

This old dog will teach the Colts offense new tricks.

By Shawn Childs
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28)
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Jonathan Taylor

The consensus No. 1 fantasy pick could produce a legacy-building 2022 season.

By Shawn Childs
Colts WR Michael Pittman
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Projections: Michael Pittman, Jr.

The third-year receiver could leap up further into elite WR tiers.

By Shawn Childs
Oilers players celebrate a game winning goal by forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) against the Flames during the third period.
Play
NHL

Oilers Put Flames on Brink of Elimination With Game 4 Win

Edmonton is just one victory away from a Western Conference final berth after a 5–3 victory on Tuesday.

By Associated Press
Chelsea will be sold to Todd Boehly
Play
Soccer

U.K. Government Approves Chelsea Sale to Boehly

The club will be sold for $3.1 billion, the highest price ever paid for a sports team.

By Associated Press
Jared McCain
Play
College Basketball

Elite High School Prospects Forced to Focus on Marketing as NIL Heats Up

Branding has become an accepted part of the journey and an adjustment for players, parents and coaches.

By Jason Jordan
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin
Play
College Football

A Candid Lane Kiffin Opens Up on NIL, Recruiting and Boosters

The Ole Miss coach shares how he feels about bidding wars, why he doesn’t blame recruits and why it’s all sustainable.

By Ross Dellenger