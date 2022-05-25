Skip to main content
NBA

Jason Kidd: Mavericks Will Play ‘With Heavy Hearts’ After Texas Shooting

Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Another community is mourning in wake of another mass shooting that left at least 21 dead—18 children and three adults, per Texas state senator Roland Guttierrez

Countless athletes, coaches and professional teams spoke out in the aftermath, including the NBA’s Mavericks and WNBA’s Wings, who are both playing on Tuesday evening. 

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families of the horrific events in Uvalde, Texas,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said ahead of playing the Warriors. “We’ll truly play with heavy hearts tonight for the community.”

Meanwhile, the Wings tweeted the following statement, and coach Vickie Johnson started her press conference offering prayers and condolences to the victims, families and the community, per Dorothy J. Gentry

“Tonight we play for Uvalde, Texas. 

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims, their families and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.”

The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas marks the 27th school shooting in 2022 and the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook Elementary in December 2012. 

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said in his press conference, “Not going to talk about basketball … Any basketball questions don’t matter. Since we left shoot-around, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here and a teacher. And in the last 10 days, we’ve had elderly Black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in southern California, and now we have children murdered at school.”

He hit the table several times when he said, “When are we going to do something?” adding, “I’m tired, I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m tired of the moments of silence.”

The suspected gunman was an 18-year-old man who abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, gov. Greg Abbott said. The suspect is dead and acted alone, police later said in a press conference.

