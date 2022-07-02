Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart Draft 2022 WNBA All-Star Game Rosters

The rosters for next weekend’s 2022 WNBA All-Star Game have been announced. A’ja Wilson and her Team Wilson co-captain Sylvia Fowles will take on Team Stewart, led by Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird.

Wilson and Stewart were named All-Star captains after finishing atop the fan votes for the game. Fowles and Bird, two legends in their final WNBA seasons, join them for the game. 

Sabrina Ionescu, Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum round out Team Wilson’s starting lineup, while Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike and Jackie Young will join Stewart’s starting five. Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia after her February arrest, has also been named as an honorary All-Star Game starter.

Here are the full WNBA All-Star Game rosters for next Sunday’s showdown in Chicago:

Team Wilson:

  • A’ja Wilson (Aces)*
  • Sylvia Fowles (Lynx)*
  • Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty)*
  • Candace Parker (Sky)*
  • Kelsey Plum (Aces)*
  • Ariel Atkins (Mystics)
  • Dearica Hamby (Aces)
  • Natasha Howard (Liberty)
  • Rhyne Howard (Dream)
  • Brionna Jones (Sun)
  • Courtney Vandersloot (Sky) 

Team Stewart:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

  • Breanna Stewart (Storm)*
  • Sue Bird (Storm)*
  • Jonquel Jones (Sun)*
  • Nneka Ogwumike (Sparks)*
  • Jackie Young (Aces)*
  • Kahleah Copper (Sky)
  • Skylar Diggins-Smith (Mercury)
  • Jewell Loyd (Storm)
  • Emma Meesseman (Sky)
  • Arike Ogunbowale (Wing)
  • Alyssa Thomas (Sun)

Ionescu, Plum and Young are all making starts in their first career All-Star Game while reserve Rhyne Howard also makes her All-Star debut.

The Aces and Sky lead the way with four All-Stars per team, while the Sun (three), Storm (three) and Liberty (two) each have multiple selections.

The WNBA All-Star draft wasn’t without some drama, either. The two captains made some trades in the middle of the draft, swapping Ogwumike and Ionescu and then the two legendary co-captains, Fowles and Bird, during the ESPN broadcast.

WNBA All-Star 2022 is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 10 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

More WNBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: The Art of the Unfollow 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

The Big Ten logo at a football game
Extra Mustard

Ex-LSU Chancellor’s CFB Prediction Going Viral After Big Ten News

Michael Martin foresaw TV contracts becoming a much larger issue more than a decade ago.

By Wilton Jackson
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits in the tunnel before playing the Rams during a NFC Divisional playoff football game.
Extra Mustard

Michelle Beadle Rips Tom Brady’s Massive Reported Fox Contract

Seems like not everyone agrees with the humongous deal the seven-time Super Bowl champion signed with the network.

By Zach Koons
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton
Formula1

Hamilton Says He Doesn’t Agree With F1 Fans Booing Verstappen

The Mercedes star commented, “I think we are better than that.”

By Madeline Coleman
Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Rays.
MLB

Blue Jays’ Gausman Leaves Game After Being Hit by Line Drive

The liner, which struck the Toronto right-hander in the ankle, had an exit velocity of 100 miles per hour.

By Zach Koons
rece-davis
Play
Extra Mustard

College GameDay’s Rece Davis Names His Three Favorite Campuses

Davis believes there is something special about three schools in the South.

By Wilton Jackson
The 2019 coaching carousel in college football is in full swing, headlined by Arkansas.
Play
College Football

TJ Metcalf, Cousin of DK Metcalf, Announces SEC Commitment

The safety is headed to play for Sam Pittman at Arkansas.

By Wilton Jackson
Poland’s Iga Swiatek prepares to play a shot during her third round match at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Swiatek’s 37-Match Win Streak Ends in Shocking Loss at Wimbledon

France’s Alize Cornet pulled off the stunning upset in the third round of the grass court Grand Slam.

By Associated Press
Brett Favre
Play
NFL

Favre Predicts How Davante Adams Will Play Without Rodgers

The Hall of Fame quarterback believes the wideout will see a drop in his production next season.

By Wilton Jackson