A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart Draft 2022 WNBA All-Star Game Rosters

The rosters for next weekend’s 2022 WNBA All-Star Game have been announced. A’ja Wilson and her Team Wilson co-captain Sylvia Fowles will take on Team Stewart, led by Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird.

Wilson and Stewart were named All-Star captains after finishing atop the fan votes for the game. Fowles and Bird, two legends in their final WNBA seasons, join them for the game.

Sabrina Ionescu, Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum round out Team Wilson’s starting lineup, while Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike and Jackie Young will join Stewart’s starting five. Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia after her February arrest, has also been named as an honorary All-Star Game starter.

Here are the full WNBA All-Star Game rosters for next Sunday’s showdown in Chicago:

Team Wilson:

A’ja Wilson (Aces)*

Sylvia Fowles (Lynx)*

Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty)*

Candace Parker (Sky)*

Kelsey Plum (Aces)*

Ariel Atkins (Mystics)

Dearica Hamby (Aces)

Natasha Howard (Liberty)

Rhyne Howard (Dream)

Brionna Jones (Sun)

Courtney Vandersloot (Sky)

Team Stewart:

Breanna Stewart (Storm)*

Sue Bird (Storm)*

Jonquel Jones (Sun)*

Nneka Ogwumike (Sparks)*

Jackie Young (Aces)*

Kahleah Copper (Sky)

Skylar Diggins-Smith (Mercury)

Jewell Loyd (Storm)

Emma Meesseman (Sky)

Arike Ogunbowale (Wing)

Alyssa Thomas (Sun)

Ionescu, Plum and Young are all making starts in their first career All-Star Game while reserve Rhyne Howard also makes her All-Star debut.

The Aces and Sky lead the way with four All-Stars per team, while the Sun (three), Storm (three) and Liberty (two) each have multiple selections.

The WNBA All-Star draft wasn’t without some drama, either. The two captains made some trades in the middle of the draft, swapping Ogwumike and Ionescu and then the two legendary co-captains, Fowles and Bird, during the ESPN broadcast.

WNBA All-Star 2022 is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 10 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

