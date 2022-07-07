Skip to main content
Sabrina Ionescu Becomes First WNBA Player With 30-Point Triple Double

LAS VEGAS (AP)—Sabrina Ionescu had 31 points in the highest-scoring triple-double in WNBA history and tied Candace Parker’s league record of three triple-doubles in the New York Liberty’s 116-107 victory over Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Ionescu also had 13 rebounds and 10 assists. She hit a career-high seven 3-pointers in eight tries and was 10 of 13 from the field overall.

The third-year pro has two triple-doubles this season. New York (9-12) set a franchise single-game scoring record and finished with a season-high 35 assists.

A’ja Wilson had 29 points and nine rebounds for Las Vegas (15-7).

The Aces had already secured a berth into the 2022 Commissioner’s Cup game against the Chicago on July 26 but missed a chance Wednesday night to playin Las Vegas. The defending WNBA champions Sky can wrap up home court for with a victory over Indiana on Thursday.

