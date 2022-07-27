Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
WNBA

Report: White House Makes Exchange Offer With Russia for Brittney Griner

The U.S. has made a prisoner exchange offer to Russia for WNBA star Brittney Griner and another American, according to CNN

Viktor Bout, who is a convicted Russian arms dealer, is reportedly part of the possible exchange deal as well as American Paul Whelan, who is being held by the Russian government. President Joe Biden does support the swap of Griner and Bout for Whelan, who has been held since 2018 over espionage allegations, reportedly overriding any possible opposition from the Department of Justice. The DOJ is routinely against prisoner trades. 

A senior administration official said to CNN on Wednesday, “We communicated that a number of weeks ago, in June.” They later added that it’s up to Russia “to be responsive to it, yet at the same time that does not leave us passive, as we continue to communicate the offer at very senior levels.”

Griner has been detained for more than 100 days in Russia for allegedly carrying vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage while at an airport near Moscow. She pleaded guilty to the charges and could face up to 10 years in prison. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Phoenix Mercury standout testified in court on Wednesday, and according to the Associated Press, “a language interpreter provided during her questioning translated only a fraction of what was said and officials instructed her to sign documents without providing an explanation.”

Griner maintained that she did not know how the cannabis oil, which she does have a doctor’s recommendation for, ended up in her luggage; however, she explained how she quickly packed “while under great stress,” per the AP. She stated that she was not offered access to lawyers or informed of her rights. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is going to speak with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and demand Griner and Whelan’s release, he said in a briefing Wednesday. Blinken added that they “put a substantial proposal on the table weeks ago” to help with the release, which is the first public acknowledgment of the proposal. According to the AP, if the call takes place, it will be the first between Blinken and Lavrov since a week prior to Russia invading Ukraine in February. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski after minicamp.
Play
NFL

Stefanski Gives Plan on QB Status As Team Awaits Watson Ruling

There is still no news on Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson’s status for the upcoming season.

By Madeline Coleman2 minutes ago
Milwaukee Bucks logo
Extra Mustard

Bucks Unveil New Alternate Black Uniforms for 2022–23

Milwaukee reveals the third edition of its “Fear the Deer” uniform series.

By Thomas Neumann11 minutes ago
Jacob deGrom throws a pitch while making a rehab start during a game with the Daytona Tortugas.
MLB

Watch: Two Minor Leaguers Hit HRs off deGrom in Same Inning

Wednesday’s rehab outing wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the two-time Cy Young winner.

By Zach Koons18 minutes ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
NFL

Taylor: Joe Burrow Set to Be Discharged After Successful Surgery

The quarterback underwent surgery to remove his appendix, and his timeline to return is still unknown.

By Madison Williams27 minutes ago
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden.
NBA

Report: Draymond Wants Four-Year, Max Extension With Warriors

A max deal would tie him to Golden State over the next five seasons for $164.2 million.

By Joseph Salvador29 minutes ago
Jul 27, 2022; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and quarterback Sam Darnold (14) walk to the next drill during training camp at Wofford College.
Play
NFL

Rhule Gives Update on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold QB Battle

Darnold took first-team reps in the first day of Panthers training camp while Mayfield is expected to do so on Thursday.

By Wilton Jackson31 minutes ago
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams speak during a game.
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers Pokes Fun at Davante Adams ‘Hall of Famer’ Quote

The Packers quarterback had some jokes for his former wide receiver.

By Daniel Chavkin57 minutes ago
Chris Richards leaves Bayern Munich for Crystal Palace
Soccer

USMNT’s Richards Leaves Bayern for Crystal Palace

The young center back is on the move, seeking playing time in the Premier League that could pave his way to the World Cup.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago