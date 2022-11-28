Aces star Kelsey Plum voiced her displeasure with the WNBA’s current pay structure and advocated for a larger revenue share from the NBA on Monday.

“We’re not asking to get paid what the men get paid,” Plum told The Residency Pod. “We’re asking to get paid the same percentage of revenue shared.”

International salaries have far exceeded that of the WNBA for years, as players often have elected to play overseas during the WNBA’s offseason for additional pay. Overseas, players’ salaries could exceed seven figures, something that does not happen in the WNBA. For the upcoming 2023 season, WNBA salaries will range from $62,285 to $234,936, according to a recent story published in The Athletic.

NBA players currently receive approximately 50% of shared revenue, while WNBA players receive only 20% of shared revenue.

Enhancement of the revenue-sharing model between the WNBA and NBA would put more money in WNBA players’ pockets, which is clearly something that Plum and others would like to see happen sooner rather than later.

