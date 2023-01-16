A blockbuster three-team trade that would send Sun star and former WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the Liberty is in the works, according to multiple reports.

News of the deal was first reported by Winsidr’s Rachel Galligan and later confirmed by ESPN. According to ESPN, Jones, who had one year left on a two-year deal she signed last offseason, requested the trade to New York, though the reasons behind the request are unknown at this time.

Howard Megdal of The Next Hoops reported that a possible framework of the trade involves the Sun, Liberty and Wings and is expected to see several notable assets on the move. New York reportedly would receive the 2021 MVP in Jones and Wings forward Kayla Thornton, while Connecticut would land Liberty guard Rebecca Allen and Wings guard Ty Harris, as well as the No. 6 pick in the 2023 draft from the Liberty. Dallas, meanwhile, reportedly would acquire star Liberty forward Natasha Howard and guard Crystal Dangerfield.

While the marquee deal hasn’t yet been completed, the reported move already has sent shockwaves around the league. Aside from Jones’s move, the Sun can begin rebuilding with a high draft pick in tow, and the Wings, fresh off back-to-back playoff berths, will add a two-time All-Star and three-time league champion in Howard along with a veteran in the backcourt with Dangerfield.

Drafted sixth overall in 2016, Jones has emerged as a true force and one of the league’s best players in her six WNBA seasons. The 6-foot-6 center is coming off a season in which she averaged 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while guiding the Sun to their second WNBA finals appearance in four years, where the team lost to the Aces in four games this past September.

In the previous season, Jones enjoyed a career year en route to winning her first MVP award, averaging 19.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game and earning a spot on the All-WNBA first team. For her career, the 29-year-old has averaged 13.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game on 51.1/37.7/78.7 shooting splits.

With the Liberty, Jones will join a budding team looking to retool its roster around star guard Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. Ionescu averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game while leading New York to its second consecutive playoff appearance.