A Closer Look at the 2024 WNBA Playoff Bracket
The memorable and drama-filled 2024 WNBA regular season is coming to a close as all 12 teams played their 40th and final game Thursday night.
The only undecided playoff spot entering the season's final day was the No. 8 seed, as the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics and Chicago Sky all entered the day with hopes to claim it. After a 78–67 win over the New York Liberty, the Dream punched their ticket to the postseason, earning the No. 8 seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the top-seeded Liberty that will begin Sunday.
To round out the playoff bracket alongside the Liberty-Dream matchup, the No. 2 Minnesota Lynx will battle the No. 7 Phoenix Mercury, the No. 3 Connecticut Sun will take on the No. 6 Indiana Fever, and the No. 4 Las Vegas Aces will go head-to-head against the No. 5 Seattle Storm.
Here's a closer look at all four playoff matchups:
No. 1 New York Liberty vs. No. 8 Atlanta Dream
Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. ET
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, Sept. 26 at TBD
The Liberty ran away with the top seed, matching their record last season by posting a 32–8 mark. They boast one of the WNBA's top duos in Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart, a pair that won a gold medal together in Paris but now look to claim the first championship in Liberty history. New York is 0–5 in the WNBA Finals since the league's inaugural season in 1997. Is this the year the Liberty can get over the hump?
The Dream, meanwhile, won three straight games to finish the year 15–25 and sneak into the playoff bracket. They have four players averaging double figures this season in Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Tina Charles and Jordin Canada.
No. 2 Minnesota Lynx vs. No. 7 Phoenix Mercury
Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. ET
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, Sept. 27 at TBD
Led by coach Cheryl Reeve and four-time All-Star Napheesa Collier, the Lynx are back to their customary spot near the top of the WNBA standings. Collier was fantastic again this season, averaging 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, while Kayla McBride stretched opposing defenses by knocking down nearly three three-pointers per game at a 40.7% clip.
The Mercury's playoff run could be future Hall of Famer Diana Taurasi's swan song. The 42-year-old isn't quite the star she once was, but she still averaged 15.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game this season.
No. 3 Connecticut Sun vs. No. 6 Indiana Fever
Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. ET
Game 2: Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, Sept. 27 at TBD
The Sun now have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons but have no titles to show for it. Connecticut lost in the WNBA Finals in 2019 and '22, and it fell to the Liberty in the semifinals last year. They boast the depth this year to contend yet again with Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones leading the way.
The Fever, led by Rookie of the Year front-runner Caitlin Clark, took a while to figure things out but finished the year .500 (20–20) after a brutal 1–8 start. Clark developed into more of a playmaker than pure shooter as the season progressed to take her team to new heights but still averaged 19.5 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.
No. 4 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 5 Seattle Storm
Game 1: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. ET
Game 2: Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9:30 p.m. ET
Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday, Sept. 26 at TBD
Don't be fooled by the No. 4 seed—the Aces are very capable of defending their back-to-back WNBA championships. A'ja Wilson is primed to take home her third career MVP award, and Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray surround her with plenty of talent.
The Storm could put up a fight, however, with Jewell Loyd still playing at an All-Star level and Nneka Ogwumike thriving in her first season away from the Los Angeles Sparks.