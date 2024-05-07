Fans Loved Angel Reese's Met Gala Look
It's been quite a stretch for Angel Reese. She helped take LSU to the Elite Eight in her final collegiate season, and was picked seventh in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky. To top it all off, Reese attended Monday night's Met Gala in a stunning outfit, and everybody was in awe.
The fact that Reese managed to attend at all is pretty remarkable, given she practiced in Chicago earlier that day. The Sky's season debut is on May 15. Practicing and then flying out to New York City and undergo what must've been hours of prep for the red carpet walk isn't easy and certainly is not usually something rookies can do. But Reese is not just any rookie.
Even scattered amongst the biggest stars of all, Reese shined on Monday night in a 16 Arlington dress.
Everyone loved it.
As if there was any remaining doubt that Reese is going to push the limits of what's possible whenever she can, the rookie forward was back in Chicago on Tuesday morning to prepare for the Sky's next preseason matchup against the New York Liberty. She probably wishes the game was at Barclays Center, but this makes for a better story.
A whirlwind of a 24 hours for Reese after a whirlwind of a month.