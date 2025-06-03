SI

A Brief History of WNBA Expansion

Nate Cunningham

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert speaks to the media during a press conference to announce an expansion WNBA franchise in the San Francisco Bay Area at Chase Center. She was joined Golden State Warriors co-executive directors Joe Lacob and Peter Guber and San Francisco mayor London Breed.
The WNBA is expanding, with three new franchises set to join the league in the next few years and a brand new team currently playing in 2025. Riding a high of popularity thanks in large part (albeit not entirely) from Caitlin Clark, the WNBA is being watched more than ever.

But it wasn't always like this.

In fact, the league has pretty humble beginnings, starting with less than 10 teams 28 years ago. Let's take a look back at the history of expansion in the WNBA.

The early days: WNBA’s founding and initial teams

The WNBA began with eight teams for its inaugural season in 1997. The Los Angeles Sparks, Sacramento Monarchs, Utah Starzz and Phoenix Mercury made up the Western conference while the Eastern conference featured the Charlotte Sting, Houston Comets, Cleveland Rockers and New York Liberty.

While the WNBA was not the first women's professional basketball league in the U.S. (that distinction belongs to the Women's Professional Basketball League, which lasted from 1978 to ’81), it is the only league to have the complete backing of the NBA.

The first game in WNBA history saw the Sparks host the Liberty in front of 14,284 people inside the Great Western Forum. The Liberty won 67–57 and the game was broadcast on NBC.

Two additional teams (Detroit Shock and Washington Mystics) joined the league in 1998 and then two more (Orlando Miracle and Minnesota Lynx) joined in ’99. This brought the league to 12 total teams.

Four more teams joined the WNBA in 2000, the Indiana Fever, Miami Sol, Portland Fire and Seattle Storm. Unfortunately, the league couldn't maintain its 16-team size. After the 2002 season, the Sol and Fire folded.

The WNBA remained at 13 or 15 teams for the next few years, with membership fluctuating fairly regularly.

Between 2002 and 2009, the Houston Comets (2008), Charlotte Sting (2007) and Cleveland Rockers (2003) folded. Then, the Detroit Shock became the Tulsa Shock in 2010, which became the Dallas Wings in 2016. The Orlando Miracle became the Connecticut Sun in 2003 and the Utah Starzz became the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2003, then the Stars in 2013 and finally the Las Vegas Aces in 2018.

The Chicago Sky joined the WNBA in 2006

Finally, in 2009, the Sacramento Monarchs went under. That left the league with 12 teams. While the teams changed some between 2009 and now, the size of the league remained the same.

WNBA's Future Expansion

Over the last few years the WNBA announced that four new teams would be joining the league. As of the start of the 2025 season, one is already competing.

The Golden State Valkyries are currently competing in their first season and two other teams are set to join the ranks in 2026—the Toronto Tempo and another team on Portland (the team nickname hasn't been announced yet).

Finally, a new team in Cleveland will join the WNBA in 2028.

Every WNBA Franchise in History

Franchise

Years Active

Atlanta Dream

2008-present

Charlotte Sting

1997-2006

Chicago Sky

2006-present

Cleveland Rockers

1997-2003

Cleveland

coming 2026

Dallas Wings

2016-present

Detroit Shock

1998-2009

Golden State Valkyries

2025-present

Houston Comets

1997-2008

Indiana Fever

2000-present

Las Vegas Aces

2018-present

Miami Sol

2000-2002

Minnesota Lynx

1999-present

New York Liberty

1997-present

Orlando Miracle

1999-2002

Phoenix Mercury

1997-present

Portland Fire

2000-2002

Portland

coming 2026

Sacramento Monarchs

1997-2009

San Antonio Silver Stars

2003-2013

San Antonio Stars

2014-2017

Seattle Storm

2000-present

Toronto Tempo

coming 2026

Tulsa Shock

2010-2015

Utah Starzz

1997-2002

Washington Mystics

1998-present

