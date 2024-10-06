A’Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart Shared Classy Moment After Liberty Eliminated Aces
The New York Liberty are heading back to the WNBA Finals for the second straight year after beating the Las Vegas Aces, 76-62, in Game 4 of their semifinal playoff series on Sunday. The Liberty were able to get some revenge as they lost to the Aces in the Finals last year in four games.
Sabrina Ionescu led the way in Sunday's win, finishing with 22 points. Breanna Stewart put up 19 points. A'Ja Wilson, who won her third WNBA MVP award this season, powered Las Vegas with 19 points of her own in the loss.
Wilson and Stewart had a classy moment in the final seconds of the game when they shared a hug and some laughs. That led to other players and coaches on both sides doing the same thing.
This was a pretty special scene:
The Liberty will face the winner of the Connecticut Sun-Minnestoa Lynx series in the Finals. This is their sixth trip to the championship series but they are still looking for their first title.