A’Ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart Shared Classy Moment After Liberty Eliminated Aces

Andy Nesbitt

The New York Liberty are headed to the WNBA FInals after beating the Las Vegas Aces.
The New York Liberty are heading back to the WNBA Finals for the second straight year after beating the Las Vegas Aces, 76-62, in Game 4 of their semifinal playoff series on Sunday. The Liberty were able to get some revenge as they lost to the Aces in the Finals last year in four games.

Sabrina Ionescu led the way in Sunday's win, finishing with 22 points. Breanna Stewart put up 19 points. A'Ja Wilson, who won her third WNBA MVP award this season, powered Las Vegas with 19 points of her own in the loss.

Wilson and Stewart had a classy moment in the final seconds of the game when they shared a hug and some laughs. That led to other players and coaches on both sides doing the same thing.

This was a pretty special scene:

The Liberty will face the winner of the Connecticut Sun-Minnestoa Lynx series in the Finals. This is their sixth trip to the championship series but they are still looking for their first title.

Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

