Aces' A'ja Wilson Makes Special WNBA Playoff History in Game 3 vs. Mercury
Aces' A'ja Wilson has simply been unstoppable in 2025.
The Las Vegas star made unique history on Wednesday night during the Aces' 90–88 win in Game 3 of their WNBA finals series against the Mercury. They are now just one win away from their third franchise WNBA title.
In front of the Mercury's home crowd, Wilson set the record for the most points scored by a player in a postseason in WNBA history with 34 on Wednesday. Two of those points ended up being the game-winner to seal the Aces' win in the final seconds—take a look at that electric shot below:
She logged her ninth career 30-point playoff game, also the most of all time, and her fourth 30-point playoff game this year. Along with her scoring prowess, Wilson added 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Wilson entered Game 3 of the Finals averaging a whopping 25.7 points per game, which is a career-best. The Aces star recently took home her fourth career WNBA MVP award, becoming the first player in league history to win it that many times.