Aces’ A’ja Wilson Got Trolled by Bam Adebayo for Her Zebra-Themed Game Day Fit

Bam was so wrong for this.

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts with guard Jewell Loyd (24) after scoring against the Indiana Fever during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena.
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson has officially been dating Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo for several months now, and one thing that may be keeping their relationship strong is a good ol' fashioned roasting from time to time.

Wilson showed up to Sunday afternoon's matchup against the Indiana Fever in an outfit straight out of the animal kingdom—the reigning MVP rocked a zebra-print two-piece and oozed nothing but swagger while walking through the tunnel.

Well, Adebayo didn't exactly see it that way. In response to Wilson's fit, the Heat star perfectly trolled his girlfriend by posting a funny zebra GIF on Threads along with the caption, "Big Steppa."

For what it's worth, Adebayo also hasn't been shy about supporting Wilson in the past. After the Aces star broke the WNBA's single-season scoring record last year, Adebayo shared a one-word tweet that read, "U'naminous," to back her 2024 MVP case. Wilson went on to win her third career MVP award, and it was, indeed, unanimous.

This year, Wilson has so far had a rough go of things, shooting a career-low 43.4% from the field. The Aces, coming off a failed three-peat pursuit following their WNBA semifinals loss last October, managed to beat Caitlin Clark and the Fever over the weekend but have dragged their feet to a 6–7 record to start the 2024–25 campaign. That clearly hasn't stopped Adebayo from hilariously trolling his significant other, though.

