Fans Loved Aces’ Sweet Gesture for Kate Martin After Scary In-Game Injury
The Las Vegas Aces sure love their rookie.
After Aces guard Kate Martin slipped on the court and appeared to suffer a painful lower leg injury in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Sky, her teammates and the Aces’ staff came together to make a sweet and respectful gesture for the rookie.
While Martin was still down on the court, the Aces quickly huddled around her to shield her from cameras. Several players held a towel to keep Martin’s head hidden as she dealt with her injury.
Martin was helped to the locker room and later returned to the bench, but she was kept out of the rest of the game, which saw the Aces lose, 93-85, to the Sky.
“I’m going to take care of my rookie, no matter what,” Aces star A’ja Wilson said of Martin’s incident in a postgame presser. “It could be a knee scrub, it could be anything. We’re going to take care of her no matter what because she’s one of us… Cameras just don’t give us privacy, and I get it, that’s their job to get the shot, but I think for us, we’re just going to protect her at all costs.”
WNBA fans loved what the Aces did for Martin.