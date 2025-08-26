Aces Stars Honored Candace Parker With Classy Gesture Ahead of Sky Jersey Retirement
The Las Vegas Aces may have picked up a win to clinch a playoff berth on Monday night against the Sky, but it was Candace Parker who stole the show in Chicago.
Parker had her jersey retired by the Sky ahead of Monday's game, a celebration for which a pair of Aces stars took the opportunity to pay tribute to the former WNBA superstar. Las Vegas guards Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray showed up to Wintrust Arena rocking the Naperville High School jersey of Parker, a classy nod to her legacy.
Parker's No. 3 jersey was sent to the rafters at Wintrust Arena Monday night, making her the second player in franchise history to receive such an honor, joining Allie Quigley who's No. 14 was retired in July.
Parker grew up in Naperville, Ill. and despite spending the bulk of her career in Los Angeles with the Sparks, she played two of her final three seasons in the W in Chicago and won a championship with the Sky in 2021.
She finished her career with the Aces, and it's clear just how much her teammates in Las Vegas appreciated her during her one-year stint. Young and Gray made sure to gave Parker a heartfelt nod during her special night.