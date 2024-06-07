SI

Adam Silver Offers Supportive Message for Caitlin Clark Before NBA Finals

The NBA boss weight in on the week's big debate.

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 1, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against the Chicago Sky during a game at Grainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Pemberton/INDIANAPOLIS STAR-USA TODAY Sports
NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with the media before Thursday night's Game 1 of the NBA Finals where he spoke about a lot of topics, including Caitlin Clark and the way the rookie is being treated in her first year in the WNBA.

Clark has been the center of attention since being the No. 1 pick in April's draft and things heated up this week after she was tossed to the ground on a hard foul by Chicago's Chennedy Carter. Debates have been raging about the way veteran players are treating Clark.

Silver had this to say on the topic:

“It’s nothing new in basketball that there is welcome to the league moments, especially for heralded rookies. But of course I wa,nt to see Caitlin treated fairly and appropriately in the league. I would say, it seems like she can take care of herself, she’s a tough player. "

Here are his full comments:

Clark and the 2-9 Fever are back in action Friday night when they face the 0-10 Washington Mystics on the road.

